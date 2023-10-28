The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (7-0) are 20.5-point favorites when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Truist Field. The point total is set at 52.

From an offensive standpoint, Florida State ranks 27th in the FBS with 443.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 52nd in total defense (350.1 yards allowed per contest). Wake Forest ranks 99th in the FBS with 23.1 points per game on offense, and it ranks 45th with 22.1 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Truist Field TV Channel: ABC

Florida State vs Wake Forest Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -20.5 -115 -105 52 -110 -110 -1400 +800

Wake Forest Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Demon Deacons are gaining 274.7 yards per game (-104-worst in college football) and allowing 404.7 (95th), placing them among the worst teams offensively.

The Demon Deacons are -90-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (15.3 per game) and 71st in points allowed (21.3).

Wake Forest is accumulating 171.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-57-worst in the country), and giving up 251.3 per game (-54-worst).

The Demon Deacons are -79-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (103), and -11-worst in rushing yards allowed (153.3).

In their past three contests, the Demon Deacons have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

None of Wake Forest's past three contests has hit the over.

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

Wake Forest has gone 3-3-0 ATS this year.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Wake Forest has not hit the over on a point total in six games with a set over/under.

Wake Forest has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Wake Forest has played as an underdog of +800 or more once this season and lost that game.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has compiled 1,197 yards (171 ypg) while completing 58.6% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 79 yards .

The team's top rusher, Demond Claiborne, has carried the ball 99 times for 471 yards (67.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Justice Ellison has piled up 348 yards (on 76 carries).

Jahmal Banks paces his team with 433 receiving yards on 38 receptions with three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has put up a 338-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 43 targets.

Wesley Grimes' 33 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacob Roberts, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has amassed five sacks, six TFL and 44 tackles.

DaShawn Jones has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 26 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

