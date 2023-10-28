The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (7-0) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) will meet in a matchup of ACC teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 52 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida State vs. Wake Forest matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-20.5) 52 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-20.5) 51.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Wake Forest has covered three times in six chances against the spread this year.

The Demon Deacons have been an underdog by 20.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Florida State has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Seminoles have covered the spread once when favored by 20.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.