The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (7-0) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) will meet in a matchup of ACC teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 52 points.

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • Venue: Truist Field

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline
BetMGM Florida State (-20.5) 52 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Florida State (-20.5) 51.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Betting Trends

  • Wake Forest has covered three times in six chances against the spread this year.
  • The Demon Deacons have been an underdog by 20.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • Florida State has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Seminoles have covered the spread once when favored by 20.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

