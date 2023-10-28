Alabama, Ole Miss, Week 9 SEC Football Power Rankings
As we enter Week 9 of the college football season, which team is on top of the SEC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Alabama
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win SEC: +225
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 33rd
- Last Game: W 34-20 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
2. Ole Miss
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Odds to Win SEC: +8000
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 10th
- Last Game: W 28-21 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
3. LSU
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Odds to Win SEC: +900
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 7th
- Last Game: W 62-0 vs Army
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
4. Tennessee
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win SEC: +4000
- Overall Rank: 19th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 32nd
- Last Game: L 34-20 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Missouri
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win SEC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 21st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 59th
- Last Game: W 34-12 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
6. Georgia
- Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win SEC: -185
- Overall Rank: 22nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 123rd
- Last Game: W 37-20 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Florida
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
7. Texas A&M
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win SEC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 33rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 70th
- Last Game: L 20-13 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: South Carolina
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Florida
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win SEC: +6000
- Overall Rank: 48th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 80th
- Last Game: W 41-39 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Georgia
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
9. Auburn
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Odds to Win SEC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th
- Last Game: L 28-21 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Mississippi State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Kentucky
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win SEC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 110th
- Last Game: L 38-21 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Tennessee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Arkansas
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win SEC: +75000
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 36th
- Last Game: L 7-3 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
12. Mississippi State
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win SEC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 82nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 30th
- Last Game: W 7-3 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Auburn
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
13. South Carolina
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win SEC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 5th
- Last Game: L 34-12 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Texas A&M
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
14. Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win SEC: +75000
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 63rd
- Last Game: L 37-20 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Ole Miss
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
