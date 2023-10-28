The Maybank Championship is in progress, and following the second round Pie-Yun Chien is in third place at -10.

Looking to wager on Pie-Yun Chien at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2200 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Chien Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Pie-Yun Chien Insights

Chien has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score in three of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Chien has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Chien has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in her past five tournaments.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Chien has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

Chien hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 31 -3 277 0 10 2 3 $295,310

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,596 yards, TPC Kuala Lumpur is set up as a par 72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,007 yards .

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while TPC Kuala Lumpur has a recent scoring average of -6.

TPC Kuala Lumpur checks in at 6,596 yards, 47 yards longer than the average course Chien has played in the past year (6,549 yards).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Chien's Last Time Out

Chien shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of competitors.

Her 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship was poor, putting her in the 31st percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , Chien shot better than only 27% of the competitors (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Chien carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , worse than the field average of 2.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Chien recorded five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.4).

Chien's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the tournament average (7.3).

At that most recent outing, Chien had a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Chien finished the BMW Ladies Championship registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, equal to the field's average on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Chien bettered the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

All statistics in this article reflect Chien's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

