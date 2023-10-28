The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4) are 11.5-point underdogs in a home ACC matchup against the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. A 64.5-point over/under is set for the game.

North Carolina ranks 65th in total defense this season (370.1 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 499.7 total yards per game. Georgia Tech is putting up 29.7 points per contest on offense this season (57th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 30.3 points per contest (104th-ranked) on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ACC Network

North Carolina vs Georgia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Carolina -11.5 -115 -105 64.5 -110 -110 -450 +333

Looking to place a bet on North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

North Carolina Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Tar Heels' offense fail to produce, ranking 12th-worst in the FBS in total yards (547.3 total yards per game). They rank 75th defensively (379.7 total yards surrendered per game).

With an average of 36 points per game on offense and 23 points surrendered on defense over the last three contests, the Tar Heels rank 32nd and 99th, respectively, during that stretch.

Over the last three games, North Carolina has a top-25 pass offense, ranking fourth-best with 354 passing yards per game. Things haven't gone so well on defense, as it has given up 242.7 passing yards per game (-44-worst) over the previous three games.

Looking at the Tar Heels' last three contests, they have put up 193.3 rushing yards per game on offense (61st-ranked) and have allowed 137 rushing yards per game on defense (107th-ranked).

The Tar Heels have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

North Carolina has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Week 9 ACC Betting Trends

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels have not covered the spread when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

North Carolina has hit the over in three of its six games with a set total (50%).

North Carolina has won 83.3% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (5-1).

North Carolina has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Tar Heels have an 81.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on North Carolina to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has been a dual threat for North Carolina so far this season. He has 2,249 passing yards, completing 65.4% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 201 yards (28.7 ypg) on 68 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Omarion Hampton, has carried the ball 131 times for 770 yards (110 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 11 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown.

J.J. Jones' team-high 417 yards as a receiver have come on 25 catches (out of 37 targets).

Nate McCollum has caught 33 passes for 385 yards (55 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Devontez Walker has a total of 321 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 23 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

Kaimon Rucker has racked up 7.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 10 TFL and 31 tackles.

Cedric Gray is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 69 tackles, four TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception.

Alijah Huzzie leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 28 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.