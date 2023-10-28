The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) will square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4) in a matchup of ACC teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Yellow Jackets are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 63.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech matchup in this article.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline
BetMGM North Carolina (-11.5) 63.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel North Carolina (-11.5) 63.5 -410 +315 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

  • North Carolina has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
  • The Tar Heels have not covered the spread when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Georgia Tech has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

