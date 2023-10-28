The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field in an ACC battle.

North Carolina ranks 47th in scoring defense this year (22.4 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 35.9 points per game. Georgia Tech's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, ceding 450.7 total yards per game, which ranks ninth-worst. Offensively, it ranks 36th with 434.1 total yards per contest.

We will go deep into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ACC Network.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

North Carolina Georgia Tech 499.7 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.1 (49th) 370.1 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 450.7 (107th) 178.4 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.1 (50th) 321.3 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265 (42nd) 6 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (104th) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (20th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has been a dual threat for North Carolina so far this season. He has 2,249 passing yards, completing 65.4% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 201 yards (28.7 ypg) on 68 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has racked up 770 yards on 131 carries while finding the end zone eight times. He's also caught 11 passes for 117 yards (16.7 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

J.J. Jones' 417 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has totaled 25 catches.

Nate McCollum has hauled in 33 receptions totaling 385 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Devontez Walker's 23 grabs have yielded 321 yards and four touchdowns.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has been a dual threat for Georgia Tech this season. He has 1,835 passing yards (262.1 per game) while completing 59.6% of his passes. He's tossed 17 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 372 yards (53.1 ypg) on 61 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes has carried the ball 84 times for 465 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 122 yards.

Eric Singleton Jr. leads his squad with 355 receiving yards on 20 catches with five touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has caught 28 passes and compiled 333 receiving yards (47.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Dominick Blaylock has racked up 247 reciving yards (35.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

