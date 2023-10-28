North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
When the North Carolina Tar Heels square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our computer model predicts the Tar Heels will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.
North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Georgia Tech (+11.5)
|Under (64.5)
|North Carolina 34, Georgia Tech 25
Week 9 ACC Predictions
- Virginia vs Miami (FL)
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Duke vs Louisville
- Clemson vs NC State
North Carolina Betting Info (2023)
- The Tar Heels have an 81.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Tar Heels have covered the spread four times in six games.
- North Carolina has not covered the spread (0-2) when they are at least 11.5-point favorites.
- The Tar Heels have seen three of its six games hit the over.
- The over/under in this game is 64.5 points, 6.3 higher than the average total in North Carolina games this season.
Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 23.1% chance of a victory for the Yellow Jackets.
- So far this year, the Yellow Jackets have compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.
- When they have played as at least 11.5-point underdogs this season, the Yellow Jackets are 1-1 against the spread.
- The Yellow Jackets have hit the over in four of their six games with a set total (66.7%).
- The average total for Georgia Tech games this season is nine fewer points than the point total of 64.5 for this outing.
Tar Heels vs. Yellow Jackets 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|North Carolina
|35.9
|22.4
|35.8
|23.2
|41
|24
|Georgia Tech
|29.7
|30.3
|32.7
|29.7
|25.3
|28
