NC State vs. Clemson: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
ACC action features the Clemson Tigers (4-3) squaring off against the NC State Wolfpack (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Tigers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 44 in the outing.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. NC State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
NC State vs. Clemson Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
NC State vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-9.5)
|44
|-375
|+280
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-9.5)
|43.5
|-365
|+285
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
NC State vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- NC State has a record of just 1-4-1 against the spread this season.
- Clemson has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
