The Clemson Tigers (4-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the NC State Wolfpack (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in an ACC battle.

Clemson has the 44th-ranked offense this year (424.1 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best with just 276.9 yards allowed per game. NC State is posting 347.4 total yards per contest on offense this season (99th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 332.9 total yards per game (36th-ranked).

NC State vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

NC State vs. Clemson Key Statistics

NC State Clemson 347.4 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.1 (56th) 332.9 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.9 (6th) 143.3 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.7 (53rd) 204.1 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.4 (45th) 11 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 12 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (35th)

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 971 yards (138.7 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 58.8% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 281 yards (40.1 ypg) on 70 carries with three touchdowns.

Michael Allen has been given 43 carries and totaled 230 yards with one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion has racked up 410 receiving yards on 37 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has caught nine passes and compiled 172 receiving yards (24.6 per game).

Bradley Rozner's 14 receptions (on 23 targets) have netted him 145 yards (20.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has thrown for 1,684 yards (240.6 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 93 rushing yards on 70 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Will Shipley has racked up 494 yards on 106 carries while finding the end zone three times.

Phil Mafah has been handed the ball 57 times this year and racked up 355 yards (50.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has hauled in 28 receptions for 389 yards (55.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Beaux Collins has caught 26 passes while averaging 52.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jake Briningstool has a total of 251 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 23 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

