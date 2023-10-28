North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
In Guilford County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Zion Christian Academy at Oak Ridge Military Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: Oak Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.