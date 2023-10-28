Oddsmakers heavily favor the UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) when they host the East Carolina Pirates (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between AAC foes at the Alamodome. UTSA is favored by 18.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 47.5.

On offense, UTSA ranks 68th in the FBS with 394.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 66th in total defense (371.1 yards allowed per contest). East Carolina ranks fourth-worst in total yards per game (274), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 29th in the FBS with 329.3 total yards ceded per contest.

East Carolina vs. UTSA Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN+

UTSA vs East Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -18.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -1100 +675

East Carolina Recent Performance

The Pirates are really playing poorly right now offensively, accumulating 269.3 yards per game in their past three games (-107-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 313 (39th-ranked).

The Pirates are -115-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (11.3 per game) and 77th in points conceded (21.7).

In its past three games, East Carolina has thrown for 175.7 yards per game (-50-worst in the nation), and allowed 220 in the air (worst).

The Pirates are -94-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (93.7), and 32nd in rushing yards given up (93).

The Pirates have no wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their past three games.

In its past three games, East Carolina has not hit the over once.

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina has covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

The Pirates have won their only game this season when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.

Out of East Carolina's seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).

East Carolina has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

East Carolina has played as an underdog of +675 or more once this season and lost that game.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has racked up 718 yards (102.6 ypg) while completing 50.3% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Rahjai Harris has rushed for 249 yards on 76 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Mason Garcia has piled up 227 yards (on 50 carries) with two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell has racked up 295 receiving yards on 25 receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Jaylen Johnson has 25 receptions (on 48 targets) for a total of 236 yards (33.7 yards per game) this year.

Jsi Hatfield's 17 receptions (on 35 targets) have netted him 219 yards (31.3 ypg).

Chad Stephens has 1.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has four TFL and 22 tackles.

Julius Wood has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 44 tackles, two TFL, and one interception so far.

