The UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) and the East Carolina Pirates (1-6) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Alamodome in a battle of AAC foes.

UTSA is averaging 29 points per game on offense, which ranks them 67th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 67th, surrendering 25.1 points per game. East Carolina's offense has been bottom-25 this season, putting up 17.4 points per game, which ranks eighth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 59th with 24.1 points allowed per contest.

East Carolina vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

East Carolina vs. UTSA Key Statistics

East Carolina UTSA 274 (132nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.3 (86th) 329.3 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.1 (55th) 113 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.9 (67th) 161 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.4 (59th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 11 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (93rd)

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has 718 passing yards, or 102.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 50.3% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with six interceptions.

Rahjai Harris is his team's leading rusher with 76 carries for 249 yards, or 35.6 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Mason Garcia has run for 227 yards across 50 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell has racked up 295 receiving yards on 25 catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Jaylen Johnson has collected 236 receiving yards (33.7 yards per game) on 25 receptions.

Jsi Hatfield has racked up 219 reciving yards (31.3 ypg) this season.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has thrown for 1,193 yards (170.4 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 94 rushing yards on 39 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kevorian Barnes has 469 rushing yards on 104 carries with four touchdowns.

Robert Henry has been handed the ball 53 times this year and racked up 359 yards (51.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus has hauled in 51 receptions for 496 yards (70.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has caught 19 passes for 349 yards (49.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Devin McCuin has racked up 23 catches for 326 yards, an average of 46.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

