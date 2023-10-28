North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County Today - October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Durham County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Zion Christian Academy at Oak Ridge Military Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: Oak Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
