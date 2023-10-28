The No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) will put their 15th-ranked run defense to the test against the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2) and the No. 19 running attack in the nation, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Cardinals are favored by 5.5 points in the game. The game has an over/under of 46 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, Louisville has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best in the FBS by averaging 464 yards per game. The defense ranks 26th (317.9 yards allowed per game). Duke ranks 79th in the FBS with 370.7 total yards per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 24th-best by surrendering only 315.9 total yards per contest.

Duke vs. Louisville Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Louisville vs Duke Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -5.5 -115 -105 46 -110 -110 -225 +180

Duke Recent Performance

Offensively, the Blue Devils are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 299 yards per game (-96-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 368.7 (66th-ranked).

The Blue Devils are -60-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (19.3 per game) and 66th in points conceded (20.7).

In its past three games, Duke has thrown for 105.7 yards per game (-113-worst in the country), and conceded 227.7 in the air (-16-worst).

The Blue Devils are 61st in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (193.3), and 17th-worst in rushing yards allowed (141).

Over their past three games, the Blue Devils have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Duke's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Duke Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Duke has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

The Blue Devils have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Duke games have gone over the point total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This season, Duke has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

Duke has a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has recored 981 passing yards, or 140.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60.6% of his passes and has collected three touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 48.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Waters, has carried the ball 78 times for 465 yards (66.4 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Jaquez Moore has piled up 390 yards (on 69 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun paces his team with 379 receiving yards on 25 catches with two touchdowns.

Jordan Moore has caught 27 passes and compiled 348 receiving yards (49.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Sahmir Hagans' 17 grabs (on 27 targets) have netted him 144 yards (20.6 ypg).

Aeneas Peebles has three sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 21 tackles.

Duke's top-tackler, Tre Freeman, has 51 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Myles Jones leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting seven tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

