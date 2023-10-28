Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 28, when the Duke Blue Devils and Louisville Cardinals square off at 3:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Blue Devils. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Duke vs. Louisville Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (+5.5) Over (46) Duke 27, Louisville 22

Week 9 ACC Predictions

Duke Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils' ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

When they have played as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, the Blue Devils are 1-2 against the spread.

Blue Devils games have hit the over in three out of six opportunities (50%).

Duke games this year have averaged a total of 48.3 points, 2.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cardinals a 69.2% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Cardinals are 3-3-1 this season.

Louisville has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Out of seven Cardinals games so far this season, three have hit the over.

The average total for Louisville games this season has been 52.1, 6.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Blue Devils vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 34.1 20.6 48.3 16.0 17.0 24.0 Duke 29.6 13.9 29.2 10.4 30.5 22.5

