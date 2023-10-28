The Richmond Spiders (5-3) hit the road for a CAA battle against the Campbell Fighting Camels (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium.

Richmond is putting up 24.4 points per game on offense (60th in the FCS), and ranks 31st on defense with 22 points allowed per game. Campbell ranks 24th-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (413.6), but at least it has been excelling on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in total yards per contest (431.1).

Campbell vs. Richmond Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

Campbell vs. Richmond Key Statistics

Campbell Richmond 431.1 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.1 (64th) 413.6 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.6 (76th) 158.7 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.4 (92nd) 272.4 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.8 (67th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams leads Campbell with 1,900 yards on 155-of-207 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 124 rushing yards (17.7 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

NaQuari Rogers is his team's leading rusher with 86 carries for 414 yards, or 59.1 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well. Rogers has also chipped in with 11 catches for 112 yards.

Lamagea McDowell has collected 291 yards (on 70 attempts) with five touchdowns.

Jalen Kelsey has collected 26 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 465 (66.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has three touchdowns.

Vincent Wilkins has caught 38 passes and compiled 391 receiving yards (55.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Chaney Fitzgerald's 34 receptions (on 33 targets) have netted him 366 yards (52.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Richmond Stats Leaders

Camden Coleman has thrown for 871 yards (108.9 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 65.2% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Savon Smith has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 419 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Milan Howard has racked up 152 yards on 38 attempts, scoring one time.

Nick DeGennaro's leads his squad with 608 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 48 catches (out of 53 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has put together a 214-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes on 18 targets.

Brooks Heagarty has been the target of eight passes and compiled six receptions for 122 yards, an average of 15.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

