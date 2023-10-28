The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6) are 17-point underdogs in a road Sun Belt matchup with the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The total has been set at 56 points for this game.

Appalachian State is putting up 443 yards per game on offense (29th in the FBS), and rank 97th on the other side of the ball, yielding 397.7 yards allowed per game. Southern Miss has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks 23rd-worst in points per game (20.7) this season and second-worst in points allowed per game (38.1).

Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Appalachian State vs Southern Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Appalachian State -17 -110 -110 56 -110 -110 -900 +575

Appalachian State Recent Performance

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Mountaineers, who rank -12-worst in total offense (443.7 yards per game) and fifth-worst in total defense (483 yards per game allowed) over their last three contests.

Over the Mountaineers' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 97th in scoring offense (28.7 points per game) and -64-worst in scoring defense (31.7 points per game surrendered).

Over Appalachian State's last three games, it ranks 34th in passing offense (297.3 passing yards per game) and -93-worst in passing defense (276.3 passing yards per game surrendered).

Over the previous three contests, the Mountaineers rank fourth-worst in rushing offense (146.3 rushing yards per game) and -92-worst in rushing defense (206.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Mountaineers have no wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall over their past three games.

Appalachian State has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Week 9 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

Appalachian State is 2-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

Four of Appalachian State's seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

Appalachian State has been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've gone 3-2 in those games.

Appalachian State has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Mountaineers a 90.0% chance to win.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has compiled 1,782 yards (254.6 ypg) on 139-of-226 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 156 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Nate Noel has 639 rushing yards on 125 carries with four touchdowns.

This season, Kanye Roberts has carried the ball 56 times for 275 yards (39.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson has hauled in 32 catches for 430 yards (61.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Christan Horn has caught 19 passes for 291 yards (41.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

DaShaun Davis has been the target of 28 passes and compiled 18 grabs for 222 yards, an average of 31.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Nate Johnson has collected five sacks to lead the team, while also picking up five TFL and 25 tackles.

Nicholas Ross, Appalachian State's tackle leader, has 52 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Tyrek Funderburk has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 22 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

