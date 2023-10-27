North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yancey County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Yancey County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Yancey County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Jimmy C. Draughn High School at Mountain Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Burnsville, NC
- Conference: Western Highlands 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
