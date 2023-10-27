As we enter Week 9 of the college football season, there are four games involving teams from the Ivy League on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.

Ivy League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Brown Bears at Pennsylvania Quakers 7:00 PM ET, Friday, October 27 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Columbia Lions at Yale Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Princeton Tigers at Cornell Big Red 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Dartmouth Big Green at Harvard Crimson 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

