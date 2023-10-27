The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Wayne County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Wayne County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Goldsboro High School at Eastern Wayne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC Conference: Neuse 6 2A

Neuse 6 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rosewood High School at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Salemburg, NC

Salemburg, NC Conference: Carolina 1A

Carolina 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Beddingfield High School at Spring Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Seven Springs, NC

Seven Springs, NC Conference: Neuse 6 2A

Neuse 6 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hobbton High School at North Duplin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Mount Olive, NC

Mount Olive, NC Conference: Carolina 1A

Carolina 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Christian Academy at Wayne Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Wayne High School at Charles B Aycock High School