The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Wayne County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Caswell County
  • Union County
  • McDowell County
  • Chatham County
  • Lenoir County
  • Davie County
  • Person County
  • Forsyth County
  • Wilkes County
  • Davidson County

    • Wayne County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Goldsboro High School at Eastern Wayne High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Goldsboro, NC
    • Conference: Neuse 6 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rosewood High School at Lakewood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Salemburg, NC
    • Conference: Carolina 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Beddingfield High School at Spring Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Seven Springs, NC
    • Conference: Neuse 6 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hobbton High School at North Duplin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Mount Olive, NC
    • Conference: Carolina 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Liberty Christian Academy at Wayne Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Goldsboro, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southern Wayne High School at Charles B Aycock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Pikeville, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.