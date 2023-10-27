North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Vance County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Vance County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Vance County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Vance County High School at J. F. Webb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Oxford, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.