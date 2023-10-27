We have 2023 high school football action in Union County, North Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Union County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Weddington High School at Marvin Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Waxhaw, NC

Waxhaw, NC Conference: Southern Carolina 4A

Southern Carolina 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Stanly High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A

Rocky River 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkwood High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Sun Valley High School at Porter Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Indian Trail, NC

Indian Trail, NC Conference: Southern Carolina 4A

Southern Carolina 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Stanly High School at Union Academy Charter School