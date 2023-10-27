North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Union County, North Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Union County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Weddington High School at Marvin Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Stanly High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkwood High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sun Valley High School at Porter Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Indian Trail, NC
- Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Stanly High School at Union Academy Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
