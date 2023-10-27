When the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

Teravainen has scored in three of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Teravainen has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 26.7% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 28 total goals (four per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

