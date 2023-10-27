Terry Rozier plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Rozier, in his most recent game, had 24 points and six assists in a 116-110 win over the Hawks.

In this article we will look at Rozier's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-115)

Over 20.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Over 3.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-120)

Over 4.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pistons were 27th in the NBA last year, giving up 118.5 points per game.

The Pistons were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league last year, giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pistons were ranked 18th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 25.8 per game.

Giving up 12 made three-pointers per game last year, the Pistons were ninth in the NBA in that category.

Terry Rozier vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 35 21 6 9 1 2 2 2/27/2023 38 22 3 3 3 0 1 2/3/2023 35 23 6 1 2 0 2 12/14/2022 42 25 5 2 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.