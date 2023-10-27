Surry County, North Carolina has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Surry County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Wilkes Central High School at Surry Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Dobson, NC

Dobson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Surry High School at North Surry High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy, NC Conference: Conference 37 2A

Conference 37 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Airy High School at Alleghany High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Sparta, NC

Sparta, NC Conference: Northwest 1A

Northwest 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Elkin High School at Starmount High School