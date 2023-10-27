The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Stanly County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need.

    • Stanly County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    West Stanly High School at Monroe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Monroe, NC
    • Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Stanly High School at Union Academy Charter School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Monroe, NC
    • Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Albemarle High School at North Stanly High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: New London, NC
    • Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

