In the upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Seth Jarvis to light the lamp for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jarvis stats and insights

Jarvis has a goal in two of eight games this season, scoring more than once in both of those games.

He has scored two goals against the Sharks this season in one game (four shots).

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 16% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 28 total goals (four per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.