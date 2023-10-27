If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Sampson County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Harnett County
  • Granville County
  • Cabarrus County
  • Surry County
  • Perquimans County
  • Alexander County
  • Martin County
  • Person County
  • Lee County
  • Durham County

    • Sampson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Rosewood High School at Lakewood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Salemburg, NC
    • Conference: Carolina 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hobbton High School at North Duplin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Mount Olive, NC
    • Conference: Carolina 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.