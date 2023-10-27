Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Rowan County, North Carolina this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Rowan County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Jesse C. Carson High School at South Rowan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: China Grove, NC

China Grove, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

South Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Rowan High School at East Rowan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Salisbury, NC

Salisbury, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at T.C. Roberson High School