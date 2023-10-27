North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rockingham County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Rockingham County, North Carolina has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Rockingham County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Motley Morehead High School at Reidsville Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T Wingate Andrews High School at Dalton McMichael High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Mayodan, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
