North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Randolph County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Eastern Randolph High School at Randleman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Randleman, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Grove High School at Wheatmore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Trinity, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity High School at Southwestern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Asheboro, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.