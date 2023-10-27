High school football competition in Pitt County, North Carolina is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Pitt County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

South Central High School at D.H. Conley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Greenville, NC

Greenville, NC Conference: Big East 3A/4A

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Pitt High School at Farmville Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Farmville, NC

Farmville, NC Conference: Eastern Plains 2A

Eastern Plains 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington High School at Ayden-Grifton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Ayden, NC

Ayden, NC Conference: Eastern Plains 2A

Eastern Plains 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

J.H. Rose High School at Havelock High School