North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pitt County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
High school football competition in Pitt County, North Carolina is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
South Central High School at D.H. Conley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Pitt High School at Farmville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Farmville, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School at Ayden-Grifton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Ayden, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J.H. Rose High School at Havelock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Havelock, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
