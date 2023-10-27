North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Person County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
There is high school football action in Person County, North Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Person County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Walter M Williams High School at Person High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Roxboro, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.