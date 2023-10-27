The Week 9 college football slate includes top teams in play, including fans watching from North Carolina. Among those contests is the Duke Blue Devils taking on the Louisville Cardinals.

College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week

Florida Atlantic Owls at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-3.5)

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Truist Field

Truist Field TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-20.5)

UT Martin Skyhawks at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Ernest W. Spangler Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Hampton Pirates

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Armstrong Stadium

Armstrong Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Clemson Tigers at NC State Wolfpack

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Clemson (-9.5)

Mercer Bears at Western Carolina Catamounts

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Campbell Fighting Camels at Richmond Spiders

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

E. Claiborne Robins Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Appalachian State (-17)

East Carolina Pirates at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UTSA (-18.5)

No. 20 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-5.5)

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Davidson Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Richardson Stadium

Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: North Carolina (-11.5)

