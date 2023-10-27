Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in North Carolina
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Week 9 college football slate includes top teams in play, including fans watching from North Carolina. Among those contests is the Duke Blue Devils taking on the Louisville Cardinals.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week
Florida Atlantic Owls at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, October 27
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-3.5)
Click here for a full FAU/Charlotte preview
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Truist Field
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-20.5)
UT Martin Skyhawks at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
North Carolina A&T Aggies at Hampton Pirates
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Armstrong Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Clemson Tigers at NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Clemson (-9.5)
Mercer Bears at Western Carolina Catamounts
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Campbell Fighting Camels at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-17)
East Carolina Pirates at UTSA Roadrunners
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Alamodome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: UTSA (-18.5)
No. 20 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-5.5)
Presbyterian Blue Hose at Davidson Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: North Carolina (-11.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.