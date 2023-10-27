On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Michael Bunting going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bunting stats and insights

  • In two of eight games this season, Bunting has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • Bunting's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (four per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

