Martin Necas will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks meet at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. There are prop bets for Necas available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Martin Necas vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Necas Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Necas has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 19:12 on the ice per game.

Necas has netted a goal in a game three times this year in eight games played, including multiple goals once.

Necas has recorded a point in a game six times this year over eight games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of eight games this season, Necas has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Necas goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Necas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Necas Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 28 total goals (four per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 3 9 Points 5 4 Goals 4 5 Assists 1

