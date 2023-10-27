Mark Williams and his Charlotte Hornets teammates will hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Williams posted 13 points, 15 rebounds and three steals in a 116-110 win against the Hawks.

Below, we dig into Williams' stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-106)

Over 11.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-143)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pistons gave up 118.5 points per contest last year, 27th in the NBA.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per game last season, the Pistons were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Pistons conceded 25.8 per contest last season, ranking them 18th in the league.

Defensively, the Pistons gave up 12 made three-pointers per game last season, ninth in the league.

Mark Williams vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 11 2 4 1 0 0 0 2/27/2023 30 15 11 3 0 1 0 2/3/2023 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

