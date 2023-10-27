Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Johnston County, North Carolina this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Princeton High School at North Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Kenly, NC

Kenly, NC Conference: Neuse 6 2A

Neuse 6 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Smithfield- Selma High School at East Wake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Wendell, NC

Wendell, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Johnston High School at South Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Four Oaks, NC

Four Oaks, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleveland High School at Clayton High School