Jimmy Butler NBA Player Preview vs. the Celtics - October 27
The Miami Heat, with Jimmy Butler, match up versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.
Below we will dive into Butler's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
- Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-114)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-114)
- Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+104)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (+124)
Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Celtics were fourth in the NBA last season, giving up 111.4 points per game.
- In terms of rebounds, the Celtics were 18th in the NBA last year, allowing 44.0 per game.
- The Celtics gave up 23.1 assists per game last season (second in the league).
- The Celtics were the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.6 makes per game.
Jimmy Butler vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/29/2023
|43
|28
|7
|6
|3
|0
|3
|5/27/2023
|47
|24
|11
|8
|2
|0
|1
|5/25/2023
|34
|14
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|5/23/2023
|39
|29
|9
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5/21/2023
|31
|16
|8
|6
|0
|0
|2
|5/19/2023
|41
|27
|8
|6
|0
|2
|3
|5/17/2023
|43
|35
|5
|7
|2
|0
|6
|12/2/2022
|35
|25
|15
|3
|0
|1
|1
|10/21/2022
|40
|18
|7
|5
|0
|0
|1
