Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Does a wager on Kotkaniemi intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

Kotkaniemi has averaged 16:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Kotkaniemi has a goal in four of eight contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kotkaniemi has a point in six games this season (out of eight), including multiple points three times.

Kotkaniemi has an assist in four of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Kotkaniemi hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 28 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 3 9 Points 3 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 3

