North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iredell County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Iredell County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Mooresville High School at Lake Norman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickory High School at Statesville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Iredell High School at North Iredell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Olin, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Iredell High School at Cox Mill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
