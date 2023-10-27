Oddsmakers have listed player props for Martin Necas, Tomas Hertl and others when the Carolina Hurricanes host the San Jose Sharks at PNC Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Necas, who has scored nine points in eight games (four goals and five assists).

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 26 2 1 3 6 at Lightning Oct. 24 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Oct. 21 0 1 1 2 at Kraken Oct. 19 0 1 1 4 at Sharks Oct. 17 1 1 2 4

Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi has nine points (1.1 per game), scoring four goals and adding five assists.

Kotkaniemi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 26 1 1 2 2 at Lightning Oct. 24 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Oct. 21 1 1 2 1 at Kraken Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Sharks Oct. 17 0 2 2 3

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Hertl's one goal and four assists in seven games for San Jose add up to five total points on the season.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 at Panthers Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Predators Oct. 21 1 0 1 5 vs. Bruins Oct. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 17 0 2 2 1

