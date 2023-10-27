Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Henderson County, North Carolina this week.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Henderson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Smoky Mountain High School at East Henderson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: East Flat Rock, NC

East Flat Rock, NC Conference: Mountain 7 3A

Mountain 7 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Patton High School at Hendersonville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Hendersonville, NC

Hendersonville, NC Conference: Conference 41 2A

Conference 41 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pisgah High School at North Henderson High School