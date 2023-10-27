North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Henderson County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Henderson County, North Carolina this week.
Henderson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Smoky Mountain High School at East Henderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: East Flat Rock, NC
- Conference: Mountain 7 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patton High School at Hendersonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pisgah High School at North Henderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Conference: Mountain 7 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
