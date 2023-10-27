North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harnett County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
There is high school football action in Harnett County, North Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
St. Pauls High School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Dunn, NC
- Conference: Southeastern Athletic 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Harnett High School at Terry Sanford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.