North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Guilford County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Dudley High School at Eastern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Gibsonville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast Guilford High School at Ben L. Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T Wingate Andrews High School at Dalton McMichael High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Mayodan, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ragsdale High School at Western Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Southeast Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grimsley High School at Northern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Guilford High School at Southwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
