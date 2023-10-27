We have 2023 high school football competition in Guilford County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

    • Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Dudley High School at Eastern Guilford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Gibsonville, NC
    • Conference: Mid-State 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northeast Guilford High School at Ben L. Smith High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Greensboro, NC
    • Conference: Mid-State 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    T Wingate Andrews High School at Dalton McMichael High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Mayodan, NC
    • Conference: Conference 34 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ragsdale High School at Western Guilford High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Greensboro, NC
    • Conference: Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Page High School at Southeast Guilford High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Greensboro, NC
    • Conference: Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grimsley High School at Northern Guilford High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Greensboro, NC
    • Conference: Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northwest Guilford High School at Southwest Guilford High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: High Point, NC
    • Conference: Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

