Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Dudley High School at Eastern Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Gibsonville, NC

Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northeast Guilford High School at Ben L. Smith High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Greensboro, NC

Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

T Wingate Andrews High School at Dalton McMichael High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Mayodan, NC

Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ragsdale High School at Western Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Greensboro, NC

Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Southeast Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Greensboro, NC

Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Grimsley High School at Northern Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Greensboro, NC

Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Guilford High School at Southwest Guilford High School