North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Guilford County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bethel Christian Academy at Oak Ridge Military Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Oak Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
