Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Granville County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

    • Granville County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    South Granville High School at Granville Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Stem, NC
    • Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Vance County High School at J. F. Webb High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Oxford, NC
    • Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

