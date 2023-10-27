Gordon Hayward's Charlotte Hornets match up versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Hayward, in his last game, had 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 116-110 win over the Hawks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hayward's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-106)

Over 14.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+122)

Over 4.5 (+122) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+116)

Over 4.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-161)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 118.5 points per game last year made the Pistons the 27th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Pistons were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA last season, giving up 44.7 boards per game.

The Pistons allowed 25.8 assists per contest last year (18th in the NBA).

The Pistons were the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12 makes per contest.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 33 2 5 6 0 1 0 2/27/2023 36 19 5 6 0 0 2 2/3/2023 26 12 4 2 1 0 1

