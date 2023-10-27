Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Gaston County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Gaston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Mountain Island Charter School at Corvian Community School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Gaston High School at Highland School of Technology

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Gastonia, NC
    • Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ashbrook High School at Hunter Huss High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Gastonia, NC
    • Conference: Big South 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forestview High School at Stuart W Cramer High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Belmont, NC
    • Conference: Big South 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Gaston High School at South Point High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Belmont, NC
    • Conference: Big South 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

