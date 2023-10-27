North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gaston County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Gaston County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Gaston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Mountain Island Charter School at Corvian Community School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Gaston High School at Highland School of Technology
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashbrook High School at Hunter Huss High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forestview High School at Stuart W Cramer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Belmont, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Gaston High School at South Point High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Belmont, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
